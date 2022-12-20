WhatsApp launches undo “delete for me” feature for users. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. WhatsApp launches undo “delete for me” feature for users

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a new feature that will allow users to revert on deleted messages.

Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, disclosed the update on his official Twitter handle.

According to Will, the feature would be available on the instant messaging app for users on iOS, Android, and Desktop.

We've added the option to undo 'Delete for me' for those times when you mean to delete for everyone but accidentally deleted for just yourself. pic.twitter.com/Ec0RCJKWio — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) December 19, 2022

With the new update, users can retrieve messages deleted by mistake when they use “delete for me”.

The feature is also available on WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp for iOS.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Whatsapp users would soon be able to use captions to support documents shared across the network

Tech Trivia: What is the difference between freeware and shareware?

A. Freeware is always open source, while shareware is not.

B. Freeware is developed by a community, while a single developer creates shareware.

C. Freeware is free to use forever, while shareware is often a limited-time trial.

D. Freeware is platform-specific, while shareware is multiplatform.

Answer: see end of post

2. Twitter Blue for Business set to allow businesses identify their staff

Twitter has launched ‘Blue for Business’ with an update that helps organizations identify brands and people associated with it.

Read also:Women-led startups to benefit from Seedstars’ EWEA program. 2 other stories and a trivia

Twitter’s product manager, Esther Crawford, shared the update on her official Twitter handle, seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Recall that last week Twitter relaunched Twitter Blue, which assigned a gold checkmark to businesses.

According to Twitter Business: “As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that brands, media outlets, and others have square profile pictures rather than circular ones, creating a more obvious contrast.

3. Sustainable technology startup, Kubik, closes seed funding round

A sustainable technology startup, Kubik, has announced closing its seed funding round from the GIIG Africa Fund.

Kidus Asfaw, co-founder and CEO of Kubik, disclosed the development in a media release on Tuesday.

Kubik is recognized for its technology that recycles plastic waste into a variety of low-carbon and low-cost building materials, which replace costly and polluting cement-based materials.

The development comes after being selected the African winner in Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Technology and Startup of the Year at the African Startup Awards in June 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome GIIG Africa as a strategic investor and partner within our growth journey,” said Asfaw.

“Their partnership goes beyond capital, and we appreciate the team’s openness and enthusiasm to join our existing partners, including Savannah Fund, JLL Foundation, and a variety of angel investors across the United States, Europe and Africa,” he added.

The one-year-old start-up said it would use the funds to scale its production capabilities in East Africa.

Trivia Answer: Freeware

Freeware is software that is free to use. Unlike commercial software, it does not require any payment or licensing fee.

It is similar to shareware but will not eventually ask you for payment to continue using the software.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now