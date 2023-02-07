WhatsApp launches voice vote feature on status update

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a feature that would allow users to post voice notes as status updates on the platform.

The new feature was announced alongside other features on its official blog post seen by Ripples Nigeria.

WhatsApp Status feature was launched in 2017 in response to Snapchat Stories.

The feature has since received a number of updates to make it more attractive and appealing to users.

One of the latest additions is the ability to set voice notes as status updates.

“We’re excited to add a set of new features to status on WhatsApp that make it easier to express yourself and connect with others,” the post reads.

The most recent WhatsApp status updates contain a “private audience selector” in addition to voice status, which enables users to simply select a privacy option for each status to control who can access their status updates.

