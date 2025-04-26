WhatsApp to appeal $220m fine upheld by Nigerian tribunal

WhatsApp announced on Saturday its intention to swiftly seek a stay of execution and appeal a ruling by Nigeria’s Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, which upheld a $220 million fine imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

In a statement issued in Lagos and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria, the messaging platform voiced strong disagreement with the tribunal’s decision, describing it as based on inaccuracies and a misrepresentation of its operations.

The tribunal’s verdict, delivered on Friday, not only confirmed the substantial fine but also ordered WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta Platforms Incorporated, to pay an additional $35,000 to cover the FCCPC’s investigative costs.

The fine stems from allegations that WhatsApp and Meta engaged in discriminatory data practices that adversely impacted Nigerian users. While WhatsApp and Meta had earlier appealed against the penalty, the tribunal dismissed their objections.

In its response, WhatsApp stated, “We are urgently applying to stay the order and appeal today’s decision to avoid any impact to users.”

The company defended its data practices, maintaining that its operations are fundamentally reliant on limited user data to ensure service delivery and user safety. “It would be impossible to provide WhatsApp in Nigeria, or anywhere globally, without the infrastructure of our parent company, Meta,” the statement read.

WhatsApp further criticised the tribunal’s conclusions, arguing that the FCCPC’s order contained “multiple inaccuracies” and misrepresented how the platform operates.

The latest development sets the stage for a significant legal contest, as WhatsApp moves to safeguard its services in Nigeria, one of its key markets in Africa, where digital communication platforms play a vital role in both social and economic interactions.

