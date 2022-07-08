WhatsApp to launch captions support for documents. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. WhatsApp to launch captions support for documents

Whatsapp users will soon be able to use captions to support documents shared across the network.

WABetaInfo, WhatsApp update tracking platform, made the announcement in a statement on the website on Friday.

According to the statement, Whatsapp is working on a future update that will allow users to add a caption to their shared documents on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the caption support has always been available for video and image sharing.

“When sharing a document, it will be possible to add a caption, so it is also easier to find a certain document if you remember its caption.

“The interface is the same than the one we see when sharing a media, so there is a text field where the user can enter the caption,” reads the statement.

Tech Trivia: Which protocol is designed specifically for transmitting audio and video?

A. SFTP

B. HTTP

C. RTMP

D. IMAP

Answer: see end of post

2. African technology investment company, Hyperclear, acquires Cape-town-based Principa

An African technology investment company, Hyperclear, has announced the full acquisition of a Data Analytics, Consulting and Software platform, Principa.

The latest acquisition was confirmed by Matthew Mead, CEO at Hyperclear, in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The Mauritia’s Technology Investment Company did not disclose the full term of the acquisition deal.

Hyperclear claims its vision is to use technology to unlock human potential.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the technology investment holding company was launched in 2006 with offices in Mauritius, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

“Principa is an industry leader in providing data-driven solutions to the retail credit industry with two decades of experience across multiple markets.

“By blending this with Hyperclear’s established capabilities in hyper-automation, infrastructure and security, we expect this deal to create additional value for the group’s clients in new industries,” explained Mead while commenting on the acquisition.

In reaction to the acquisition, Jaco Rossouw, CEO at Principa, said:

“In Hyperclear, we have found a strategic owner with deep expertise across a range of technologies and capabilities that support and augment Principa’s offerings.

“Some of our existing clients are already reaping the benefits of Hyperclear’s offerings in the RPA and managed cloud services space, and we look forward to an exciting season of growth through innovation, disruption and market-beating solutions.”

Trivia Answer: RTMP

Stands for “Real-Time Messaging Protocol.” RTMP is a protocol designed for transmitting audio and video over the Internet.

It is used to stream multimedia content on demand and also supports live streaming.

By Kayode Hamsat

