“When una Go Marry?” Billionaire, Femi Otedola, asks daughter, Temi & singer Mr Eazi

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has jokingly asked his daughter, Temi Otedola when she will eventually get married to her boyfriend, the ‘Supernova’ crooner, Mr Eazi.

Femi Otedola popped the question on Tuesday moments after his daughter, Temi; a fashion blogger shared a lovely photo with the singer to announce a new project they would be launching very soon.

In the photo, Temi was dressed in a black jacket matched with net trousers while Mr Eazi wore blue trousers with a black t-shirt to match with the couple both on the floor, staring into each other’s eyes.

READ ALSO: Relief for actor Victor Olaotan as Femi Otedola offers to foot his medical bills

The photo forced Femi Otedola to take to his Instagram page to ask the couple; “When una go marry?”

Reports say both Temi and Mr Eazi who have been dating for three years now are both set to launch a podcast this Friday where fans will be able to listen to weekly conversations via Apple podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Join the conversation

Opinions