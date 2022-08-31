‘When we formed PDP these children were not around. I won’t step down,’ Ayu blasts Wike, others

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Wednesday rejected the calls for his resignation by some groups in the party.

Some politicians loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, are demanding the resignation of the former Senate President over his roles in the crisis that hit the party since the conclusion of its presidential primary in June.

There were reports that Wike and his supporters renewed the demand for the resignation of the Benue-born chairman as one of the conditions for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the meeting between both parties in London last week.

Ayu, who featured in a programme on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Service (BBC), described the politicians demanding his resignation as children who know nothing about the party and why it was formed in 1998.

The PDP chairman insisted that he was elected to serve for four years and would see out his tenure.

Ayu said: “I was voted as PDP Chairman for a four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Abubakar Atiku’s victory in the presidential primary doesn’t affect the chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.

“I didn’t commit any offence; I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks.

“When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilize our party.”

