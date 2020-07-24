‘When you get a man of that quality, it’s always a good thing’, Oyegun welcomes Dogara to APC

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, on Friday, expressed his happiness with the return of the ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the party.

Dogara, who quit the APC alongside other stalwarts such as ex-senate president, Bukola Sarak, and then senator Dino Melaye in 2018, returned to the party on Friday.

READ ALSO: Former Speaker, Dogara, decamps to APC

Oyegun told journalists in Benin City the ex-speaker would boost the fortunes of the party in the years ahead.

He said: “It’s very welcome news. He is a very sober person, very deep and accommodating. It is definitely a welcome addition. His return will boost the fortunes of our party. When you get a man of that quality, it is always a good thing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions