Latest Politics

‘When you get a man of that quality, it’s always a good thing’, Oyegun welcomes Dogara to APC

July 24, 2020
Gov Okorocha’s woes deepen as Oyegun reveals more
By Ripples Nigeria

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, on Friday, expressed his happiness with the return of the ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the party.

Dogara, who quit the APC alongside other stalwarts such as ex-senate president, Bukola Sarak, and then senator Dino Melaye in 2018, returned to the party on Friday.

READ ALSO: Former Speaker, Dogara, decamps to APC

Oyegun told journalists in Benin City the ex-speaker would boost the fortunes of the party in the years ahead.

He said: “It’s very welcome news. He is a very sober person, very deep and accommodating. It is definitely a welcome addition. His return will boost the fortunes of our party. When you get a man of that quality, it is always a good thing.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!