‘Where are the Okochas & Kanus?’ – Rohr decries lack of star players in Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has decried the lack of star players in his squad, but admitted that the current Nigerian squad is young and ambitious.

The Nigerian senior national team are yet to win any major trophy since 2013, when they lifted the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Rohr, who was speaking to Brila FM in a radio program in Lagos, expressed his disappointment that no Nigerian footballer plays in a big club.

“When you see our players, which one of them is playing in a big team?” Rohr said.

“We don’t have anymore compared to the big players we had before.

“Where are the Okochas Kanus and the Enyeamas? we don’t have.

“We have young players, have a good team with good spirit but we don’t have the stars which we had before.

“I hope we can go back to that time because now we have young players with future. But our strength is the team and I hope with our strength we can go far,” he added.

The Eagles are set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and have already begun in good note their campaign to feature at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

