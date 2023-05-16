Where are the pictures? Atiku’s aide questions Tinubu’s meeting with foreign investors

The protracted stay of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu in Europe, ostensibly for a “working visit,” has drawn criticism from the campaign team of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His campaign spokesman, Daniel Bwala, has raised questions as to why photos of Tinubu’s working visit has not been made public to Nigerians and the world.

On May 10, 2023, Tinubu left Nigeria soon after his return from a three-nation visit that included London, Saudi Arabia, and Paris.

According to the Office of the President-elect, the purpose of the trip was to polish transition strategies, go over policy alternatives with significant advisers, and solicit financial support from key friends and overseas investors.

Atiku’s campaign spokesman, Daniel Bwala, however, had denied the Tinubu camp’s assertions, saying that the President-elect’s travel was more for medical reasons as opposed to an official business tour as claimed by his media team.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, Bwala wrote:

“I have been eagerly waiting for photos of the official visit and the engagement with foreign investors. It has been over a week now. Has the camera suddenly malfunctioned? Lies are becoming a norm in politics.

“Me I have been waiting for photos of the official visit and engagement with foreign investors ohhh. E don pass one week now; abi the camera don Spoil? Lies are fast becoming statecraft.”

