‘Where is Yahaya Bello?’ Nigerians question EFFC following arrest of VDM

The recent controversy brought up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the arrest and detention of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has led to Nigerians asking the agency the status of the corruption charges leveled against former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

While supporters of VDM who are known as Ratels, were all over the social media space condemning what they termed a commando-esque manner in which VeryDarkMan’s was arrested, they also tackled the EFCC on why they didn’t apply such passion in their quest to arrest Bello almost eight months after he was declared wanted by the agency in an alleged ₦110 billion fraud case.

The Ratel Gang were mostly angered with the fact that while the Commission had been foot dragging on going after Bello and other high profile suspects who have one graft charge or the other hanging on their necks, their operatives are quick to move in and arrest ordinary Nigerians.

Recall that Bello was declared wanted by the EFCC last year for alleged financial mismanagement and embezzlement of state funds. Despite several invitations, he had refused to submit himself and skipped court dates, only to arrive at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja several months later with his successor, Usman Ododo and after a few minutes, was allowed to leave.

In an appearance in court a few days later, Bello was eventually granted a bail of N500m which many saw as a slap on the wrist in a N110bn case.

One X user had this to say:

“EFCC @officialEFCC; Has cyberstalking allegation become Corruption & Fraud you are fighting? This billboard should be for everyone including Yahaya Bello & many others/ criminals occupying government positions in Nigeria. Stop fighting the middle class & exonerating the rich.”

Another wrote:

“Why has Yahaya Bello not been swiftly apprehended and brought to justice? At a time when countless public officials are looting billions of naira from the nations coffers with impunity.

“The very institutions meant to uphold justice appear complicit in perpetuating inequality….”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now