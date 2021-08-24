Politics
Whereabouts of 10% of Borno residents unknown -Gov Zulum
The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has said more than 100,000 people in the state have been killed by terror groups over the last 12 years of the insurgency in the state.
According to Zulum, the whereabouts of about 10 per cent of the state’s population is unknown, following the spate of the insurgency.
Speaking with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, the governor said his discussions with the president was on the report of the surrendered Boko Haram insurgents, noting that he did not see any reason why those who surrendered should be rejected.
Also, he said that a total of 2,600 surrendered insurgents are now in custody, however, he noted not all of them were criminals.
He said among those that surrendered were innocent people forcefully conscripted to join the Boko Haram sect, while some are teenagers.
Declaring his support for the surrendered insurgents, he said the state government was not contemplating giving the repentant terrorists any dine for them to surrender.
