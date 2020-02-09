Whether anybody likes it or not Nigeria must be restructured, Nwabueze says

An elder statesman, Ben Nwabueze has said that the restructuring of Nigeria remained inevitable regardless of any effort to stop it.

He also expressed his support for the setting up of Amotekun, a local security outfit, by the South-West governors.

Nwabueze was a former Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He spoke on Saturday on TVC news programme, The Platform.

“The restructuring of this country to mean ‘autonomous’ states operating within the weak federal system in which each state is allowed to manage its affairs is inevitable. It is going to happen, whether anybody likes or not. I am optimistic because what is inevitable, you cannot stop, it may take time.”

According to Nwabueze, the Nigerian Constitution was not against Amotekun.

He said by setting up Amotekun, that the South West governors only mobilised the people to discharge the primary function of government – protection of life and property.

He said, “Amotekun is not prohibited. There is nothing in the constitution that prohibits Amotekun. All they are doing is mobilising population to try to discharge the primary function of government.

“We are not talking of institution. The Nigeria Police is only an institution. The Nigeria Police Force, the constitution says, shall be the only force as an institution. It has nothing to do with the function.

“The function is there. The people should help, they should take steps to save themselves from destruction.”

