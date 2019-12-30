White House confirms Putin called Trump to thank him

The United States has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin called U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for information that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack on Russia.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the White House Deputy Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, Putin thanked Trump for information the U.S. provided.

Vladimir Putin was said to have called Trump for a holiday catch-up Sunday, thanking him for intelligence that had helped a prevent terror attack on Russian soil.

During the call, which was initiated by Russia, Putin thanked Trump for “information transmitted through the channels of U.S. special services that has helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

He said Putin and Trump also discussed the state of relations between the US and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control,” Gidley said.

Russian state media reported on Sunday that authorities prevented an attack in the city of St Petersburg, following a tip-off from the U.S.

The Interfax news agency quoted the domestic secret service FSB, as saying that two Russian citizens had been arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

It reported that they had planned to carry out a terrorist attack on crowded locations during New Year celebrations.

“The investigators seized evidence which confirmed the plans for an attack,’’ it added.

The FSB said that U.S. intelligence had provided the tip-off.

