Entertainment
Whitemoney, Beatrice, three other BBNaija housemates nominated for eviction
Five Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates were on Monday nominated for possible eviction next weekend.
The live eviction show takes place on August 8.
The wild cards, Maria and Pere were called into the diary room to name four housemates that they would like to put up for eviction.
The two housemates were officially unveiled as the wildcards during the live show on Sunday.
The host of the reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, gave the wildcards the exclusive right to nominate four other housemates for eviction.
While Maria nominated Beatrice, Yerins, JayPaul, and WhiteMoney, Pere chose Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi, and WhiteMoney.
Boma, who won the Head of House challenge on Monday, saved JayPaul with his veto power and replaced him with Yousef.
