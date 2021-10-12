WhiteMoney hospitalized days after winning BBNaija

WhiteMoney, real name Hazel Oyeze Onou has been hospitalized just one week after he emerged victorious in the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija.

A video of him lying in bed and taking a drip was shared on his Insta Story with the caption “Good morning, break in transmission. We will be back shortly”.

On the 3rd of October, Whitemoney emerged as the winner of the season six edition of BBNaija, joining the echelon of winners of the show.

During these few days, Whitemoney had mainevented parties, conferences and other social functions across the country.

