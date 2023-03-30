Whitney Adejuran: Lagos govt arraigns Chrisland Principal, Vice, staff for alleged manslaughter

The Lagos State government on Thursday, arraigned Chrisland School Limited, its principal, Belinda Amao, vice principal, Ademoye Adewale, and two staff members, Kuku Fatai and Nwatu Ugochi Victoria, over the death of one of the school’s students, Whitney Adeniran, during the school’s inter house sports programme.

The defendants were arraigned before Judge Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts.

The charge prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Jide Martins, notes that “on February 9, 2023 at about 1pm, at the Agege Sports Stadium, Agege, Lagos in the Ikeja Judicial Division, the defendants killed one Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, 12-years-old, by acting in a reckless and negligent manner that endangered her life.”

Read also:Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school ahead of exams

Arraigning the defendants, the Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, informed the court that the state had filed two count charges against the defendants, urging the court to take their plea.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Attorney General informed the court that the state has seventeen witnesses, and requested for a date for trial to open.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ogala, adjourned the case and fixed May 25, June 1, 8, and 15 for commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now