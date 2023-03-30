Metro
Whitney Adejuran: Lagos govt arraigns Chrisland Principal, Vice, staff for alleged manslaughter
The Lagos State government on Thursday, arraigned Chrisland School Limited, its principal, Belinda Amao, vice principal, Ademoye Adewale, and two staff members, Kuku Fatai and Nwatu Ugochi Victoria, over the death of one of the school’s students, Whitney Adeniran, during the school’s inter house sports programme.
The defendants were arraigned before Judge Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts.
The charge prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Jide Martins, notes that “on February 9, 2023 at about 1pm, at the Agege Sports Stadium, Agege, Lagos in the Ikeja Judicial Division, the defendants killed one Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, 12-years-old, by acting in a reckless and negligent manner that endangered her life.”
Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school ahead of exams
Arraigning the defendants, the Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, informed the court that the state had filed two count charges against the defendants, urging the court to take their plea.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Attorney General informed the court that the state has seventeen witnesses, and requested for a date for trial to open.
In a brief ruling, Justice Ogala, adjourned the case and fixed May 25, June 1, 8, and 15 for commencement of trial.
