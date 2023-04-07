Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt places Chrisland School on probation for one academic year

Following the controversy surrounding the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran during its inter House sports competition at the Agege Stadium, the Lagos State Government has placed Chrisland High School, Ikeja, on probation for one academic year in which the state will monitor the school’s adherence to safety policies and guidelines.

This follows a two-count charge filed against the school by the state government bordering on involuntary manslaughter, and reckless and negligent acts.

The probation was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, after a meeting between the management of Chrisland Schools and government agencies under the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection and safeguarding policy.

According to the statement, the government has, therefore, directed the management of Chrisland Schools Limited to implement short and long-term reforms in school governance, including strengthening its risk and safety management.

The school’s management has been directed by the government to recruit a certified risk manager to conduct and render a detailed analysis of risk management of the group of schools and ensure all students, staff, and stakeholders of the school affected by the death of the late Adeniran were given psycho-social therapy and trauma counseling, the Commissioner said.

“The stipulated conditions are outcomes of official investigations and reviews by all the agencies that form the Task Force and an example of the usual conditions precedent to reopening schools closed for any form of infraction in Lagos State,” she added.

