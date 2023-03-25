Whitney Adeniran: Lagos to charge Chrisland School, staff, vendor with manslaughter

The Lagos State Government on Friday communicated its intention to file charges against Chrisland School, some of its staff and a vendor linked to the devastating death of a student in the school, Whitney Adeniran

Director, Public Affairs, Lagos Ministry of Justice, Akinnawo Husseina, made this known in a press release on Friday.

Whitney in February died during the Inter-house Sports organised by the School at the Agege Sports Stadium.

The incident had led to autopy ordered by the Lagos State Government to authenticate the cause of her death.

Mrs Akinnawo said the case was referred to the Nigerian Police Force which carried out thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

“The file was subsequently forwarded to the DPP’s Office on Monday 20th March, 2023, for review of the duplicate case file.

“On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts had been established against the School, some members of Staff and one of the Vendors.

They will therefore be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice are available on the Ministry of Justice website (www.lagosstatemoj.org.),” the statement added.

