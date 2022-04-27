International
WHO announces Ebola outbreak in Africa following death of two victims in DR Congo
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, April 26, announced the outbreak of the Ebola disease in Africa following the demise of two people from the heinous disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The report would mark the 14th outbreak of the disease that the country has seen since 1976, with WHO beginning preparations for a vaccine rollout in the country.
The National Institute of Biomedical Research reported a 31-year-old patient had died on Sunday, April 24, in the north-western city of Mbandaka, with the man reportedly showing symptoms on April 5 but not seeking treatment until a week later.
Read also: DR CONGO: Fears mount over spread of new Ebola outbreak
A 25-year-old woman has also died of the disease, with WHO confirming on Twitter that at least 145 people “came into contact with the confirmed cases”.
The woman was said to have started experiencing symptoms 12 days prior to her death and investigations have shown she was the sister-in-law of the first deceased case.
It is believed she contracted the disease after coming into close contact with the first patient.
The statement published on WHO’s official social media platform reads:
"WHO is supporting the government to scale up testing, contact tracing and public health measures. Stockpiles of #Ebola vaccines in Goma and Kinshasa are now being transported to Mbandaka so that vaccination can start"-@DrTedros https://t.co/9BaMkn7eYZ
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 26, 2022
"The government and people of #DRC have a great deal of experience stopping #Ebola outbreaks and WHO will support them to do whatever is needed"-@DrTedros
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 26, 2022
