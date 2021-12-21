WHO approves 9th COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373 to increase access to vaccination in lower income countries.

This has raised the number of WHO–validated COVID-19 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to 9, thereby giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries.

The WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, Dr Mariângela Simão in a press statement said that even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2.

The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, wa produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio.

WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Simão, the listing aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40 percent.

CovovaxTM is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

