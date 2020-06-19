WHO certifies Nigeria Polio free

Nigeria has been certified free from wild polio by the World Health Organisation (WHO) following the completion of documentation for the free status.

The announcement was made by the UN health agency on its regional office for Africa official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

The WHO tweeted: “Today, Nigeria’s complete documentation for Wild Polio virus free status was accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission for polio eradication (ARCC).

“It is a historic day for Nigeria, Africa and the Global Polio Programme.”

Reacting to the declaration by the WHO, the Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, in a tweet on his Twitter handle @drfaisalshuaib, described the documentation as historical.

“Amazing moment in history to have had our polio-eradication documentation accepted by (ARCC); the Nigeria team led by NPHCDA and partners demonstrated evidence of our polio-free status.

“Nigeria achieving a Wild Polio Virus-free status today, is significant on multiple fronts.

“I look back at the incredible leadership that has brought us here.

“Apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the two most important people who have made it possible due to their financial and technological contributions have been Mr Aliko Dangote and Mr Bill Gates.

“Thanks for this unquantifiable gift to Nigeria,’’ he tweeted.

