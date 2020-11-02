International Latest

WHO chief, Ghebreyesus, self-isolates after coming in contact with covid-19-positive patient

November 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has revealed that he is in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tedros who said he had no symptoms said in a tweet on Sunday; “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.

“My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable,” he added.

The 55-year-old former Ethiopian health minister said “it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance”.

“This is how we will break chains of Covid-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he added.

