WHO confirms 63 Ebola cases, 29 deaths in Uganda

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed 63 cases of Ebola Virus Disease and 29 deaths in Uganda.

The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, confirmed the development at a news conference at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday.

He said the United Nations health agency was working diligently in Uganda to support the government in responding to an Ebola outbreak in four districts.

READ ALSO: WHO announces Ebola outbreak in Africa following death of two victims in DR Congo

Ghebreyesus said 10 infected health workers, and four people had recovered and were receiving follow-up care.

“WHO has released 2 million dollars from our Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE), and we are sending additional specialists, supplies, and resources,” he said.

