Who does not know Nigerians are suffering, that’s no more story’ —Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has acknowledged the widespread suffering in Nigeria, stating that it’s no longer news.

He made this remark at the “25 Years of Unbroken Democracy” lecture and award event in Abuja, where he engaged in a heated debate with rights activist Mike Ozekhome and Senator Shehu Sani.

Wike said: “Who does not know that Nigerians are suffering? That is no longer a story, and we should know the difference between theory and practice. Mr. President knows there is a problem; that is why he launched the Renewed Hope Agenda because he knows we have lost hope, but he must work hard to bring back hope for Nigerians.”

He emphasized that the government is aware of the problems and urged action to address them.

Wike’s statement came in response to Ozekhome’s grim assessment of Nigeria’s democratic system and the suffering of its citizens.

Ozekhome had criticized the country’s democratic system, saying: “Of course, we have a civilian government, but I am not too sure that it is democracy in the true sense of the word. Democracy means the people elect or select their leaders; the votes are counted and are allowed to count. It is when these happen that you can say the people have elected or selected their leaders. The people become the dog, and those elected become the tail. The tail cannot wag the dog.”

He painted a grim picture of the current state of Nigeria, saying: “Nigerians are suffering. Nobody should deceive the president. There is mass poverty, degradation, and anger in the land. Don’t let your minders tell you otherwise. Disguise yourself one night, go out, and see the anger and hunger in the land. People are angry because fuel jumped from N192 per litre to between N650 and N800. Small-scale industries, usually the hub of a country, are virtually dead. Who can buy fuel to power a small generator to do barbing?”

Wike’s acknowledgment of Nigerian suffering highlights the need for constructive dialogue and action to address the country’s challenges.

He urged the government to work hard to bring back hope to Nigerians, emphasizing that the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda is a step in the right direction.

The debate showcased the contrasting views on Nigeria’s democratic progress and the need for collective effort to address the country’s suffering.

