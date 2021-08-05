News
WHO donates 26 ventilators to Nigeria
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated 26 ventilators and 3, 560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters to Nigeria.
The WHO’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi, presented the items to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the Federal Government had performed relatively well in the management of the pandemic in the country COVID-19 and maintaining a national case fatality rate of 1.3 percent.
The WHO official said since Nigeria recorded its first case of COVID-19 on February 27, 2020, the country had passed through the stages of having sporadic cases, clusters of cases and community transmission.
Kazadi said: “It is against this backdrop that we wish to demonstrate our continued support of the ministry’s efforts in further strengthening the country’s capacity in case management.
READ ALSO: WHO calls for delay in administration of COVID-19 booster jabs
“This is in addition to our ongoing support across all pillars of the country’s COVID-19 response at federal and state levels.
“To this end, we wish to donate 26 ventilators and 3,560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters for the management of patients in isolation and treatment facilities, as well as home-based patients.
“As of the beginning of August 2021, about 15 months into the outbreak, Nigeria reached 175, 264 confirmed cases, the majority (over 94 per cent) had been successfully treated and discharged. Unfortunately, 2, 163 died.”
Ehanire thanked the WHO and other United Nations agencies that had contributed to training of staff spearheading the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...