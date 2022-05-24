Who owns Alpha Beta? Bode George questions Tinubu’s antecedents

Chief Bode George, the former Deputy National Chairman, South-West Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again reignited his cold war with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

George made these assertions on Tuesday, during a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The PDP chieftain, in his criticism of the ruling party, accused Tinubu, who was a former Lagos State Governor, of siphoning funds from the state’s coffers for his selfish uses.

Though he did not explicity link Tinubu to Alpha Beta, a company allegedly responsible for tax collections in Lagos State, George queried the vast source of wealth available at Tinubu’s disposal.

He further cited the now-popular incident of bullion vans reportedly filled with cash driving into the APC leader’s Ikoyi residence during the last elections.

George further lambasted Bayo Onanuga, the present Director of Media of Tinubu’s campaign train, over the affair.

During an earlier interview, Onanuga had slammed the PDP Chieftain saying, “Bode George has never been a lover of Bola Tinubu; he has always been his hater for reasons best known to him. Whatever he says should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“Bode George’s problem with Tinubu started since 1999. He has never won any election, not even his polling booth. So, he is angry that this guy is beating him all the time. In fact, he should be ashamed that he called himself a chieftain of PDP and he hasn’t been able to deliver anything to the PDP. Anything he says is from the point of view of being a Tinubu hater. It is obviously that Bode George is not just a failure but he has been rejected by the people of Lagos State.”

However, during his interview on Tuesday, George fired back saying, “Who owns Alpha Beta collecting taxes on behalf of Lagos? Bayo Onanuga also collects crumbs. These are worthless characters and the question needs answers. This particular company is milking the state’s treasury to stupor. We want to know his antecedents with billion vans driving into his house on election day. We need to know whether you will serve the purpose of Nigerians or his cronies.”

He further involved President Muhammadu Buhari in his diatribe, calling him ‘rudderless’ over the current state of the economy with the general elections, barely a year away.

“The next months to the election will be very crucial regarding economic security. We have a chief of State that is rudderless because the ship is drifting. We must be prayerful and create a week to fast in order for the right person to lead.

“Nigerians cannot afford to be apathetic and should vote en masse. The PDP are better managers and should be entrusted with the affairs of the country. I am not inclined to any particular candidate, for now,” he stated.

