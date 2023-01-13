WHO proposes shorter isolation days for COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has proposed shorter isolation days for people with COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Friday, the United Nations agency recommended a 10-day isolation period for people that tested positive for COVID-19 and five days for those without the virus.

The WHO had recommended 13 days isolation period for those infected with symptoms, and 10 days for those without symptoms.

The statement read: “WHO advises that a COVID-19 patient can be discharged from isolation early if they test negative on an antigen-based rapid test.

“Without testing, for patients with symptoms, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset.

“Previously, WHO advised that patients be discharged 10 days after symptom onset, plus at least three additional days since their symptoms had resolved.

“For those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, WHO now suggests 5 days of isolation in the absence of testing, compared to 10 days previously.

“Isolation of people with COVID-19 is an important step in preventing others from being infected. This can be done at home or at a dedicated facility, such as a hospital or clinic.

“The evidence considered by the guideline development group showed that people without symptoms are much less likely to transmit the virus than those with symptoms.

“Although of very low certainty, evidence also showed that people with symptoms discharged at day 5 following symptom onset risked infecting three times more people than those discharged at day 10.”

