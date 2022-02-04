WHO urges African leaders to increase funds for Cancer control, as continent records 700,000 deaths annually

The World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti has called on African leaders to increase investment in the care of cancer for their citizens as the continent records 1.1 million new cases of cancer and 700,000 deaths annually.

Today, February 4 is World Cancer Day, a day set aside to raise awareness for cancer diseases and honor survivors and victims of cancer.

In his commemoration message, the regional leader highlighted the impact of cancer in Africa, calling for preventive actions and commitment from African leaders.

Moeti disclosed that breast cancer, along with cervical, prostate, liver and colorectal cancers, account for almost half the 1.1 million new cases recorded on the continent annually.

He said survival of cancer is low in Africa, hence the continent records up to 700,000 deaths annually.

“Children are also inequitably impacted. Of the more than 400 000 children diagnosed annually with cancer around the world, about 90% live in low- and middle-income countries. Survival rates are at a very low 20% or less in African countries, compared to more than 80% in developed countries,” he said.

Moeti stated that this year’s theme, ‘’Close the care gap”, marks the start of a three-year campaign to raise global awareness around cancer and its impacts, especially on the world’s most vulnerable citizens.

He argued that challenges common among African countries include lack of awareness and education, limited access to primary prevention and early detection services, coupled with delays in diagnosis and treatment.

“There is also limited access to palliative care and pain relief. Shortages of specialists in medical and radiation oncology, pathology, medical physics and other essential areas compound the gaps. Africa has only 3% of the world’s cancer treatment facilities, with radiotherapy available in just 22 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which contributes to poor survival rates,” he added.

He called for renewed and urgent efforts by African leaders, as well as other relevant stakeholders to curb new cancer cases, stressing that “alarming projections are that cancer death rates in Africa will rise exponentially over the next 20 years, outstripping the global average by 30%.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

