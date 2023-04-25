WHO warns against malaria vaccine approved by NAFDAC, says it requires more trials

The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine, which has been given provisional approval by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), still needs to go through more testing.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO) through its Country Representative for Nigeria Dr. Walter Mulombo in Abuja.

Mulombo further reiterated the value and effectiveness of the RTSS vaccine, which has been embraced by nations like Ghana and Kenya.

He also stressed the need for effective policy funding and education in the efforts to get Nigeria and Africa to zero malaria as Nigeria joins the rest of the globe to observe globe Malaria Day during Africa Vaccines Week and World Immunisation Week.

Read also:WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency

He pointed out that Africa accounted for 96% of malaria-related fatalities and infections worldwide, and that Nigeria was responsible for 79% of the continent’s unvaccinated children.

The R21/Matrix-M created by researchers at Oxford University received regulatory approval from the federal government earlier this month.

The vaccination is intended to prevent malaria in children between the ages of five and 36 months, according to Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to him, Nigeria has the greatest global malaria incidence of over 27% and the highest percentage of malaria-related fatalities at 32%.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now