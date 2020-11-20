International Latest

WHO warns against use of Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

November 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has strongly warned against the use of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

At a forum on Thursday, a panel of experts from WHO said there is currently no evidence that the drug improves the survival of COVID-19 patients.

The WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) based its recommendation on new evidence review comparing the effects of several drug treatments on more than 7,000 patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in four international randomised trials.

“The evidence did not prove that Remdesivir had no benefit at all, rather that there was no evidence – given currently available data – that it did improve important patient outcomes,” the panel added.

Trial by researchers using four drugs including Remdesivir in the hospital treatment of COVID-19 had last month found that the repurposed medicines have little to no effect on the length of time patients spend in the hospital or their survival.

