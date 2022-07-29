Whoopi Goldberg counsels partner of Nigerian relationship expert, Solomon Buchi on live tv

American veteran actress, Whoopi Goldberg has addressed Nigerian relationship expert, Solomon Buchi following his controversial post about his partner, Arike Adeola.

On Tuesday, Solomon Buchi came under fire after he stated that his partner, Arike, was not the “most intelligent or beautiful woman” in the world, however, he is prepared to mold her into the best version of herself. Despite his romantic gesture, social media users dragged him for his post.

His post read in part;

“You’re not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but I’ve chosen to never find perfection in anyone else. I put my gaze on you, and with that commitment, we would mold ourselves for ourselves. Our perfection is in our commitment.”

Read his full post below.

During the early hours of today, the panel of the popular American talk show, ‘The View’, made his controversial tweet the topic of their discussion as they reacted to Solomon Buchi getting backlash over his social media tribute to his fiancée.

Reacting, one of the members of the panel who is a veteran American actress, Whoopi Goldberg used the opportunity to give some relationship tips to his fiancée, Arike Adeola.

Whoopi said:

‘Just keep it calm, just know that he loves you, if you decide to marry him just know he is not asking you to be perfect but he is asking you to be the woman he loves’

Watch the video below.

