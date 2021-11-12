Whooping N154.61 billion lost as Nigerian capital market tumbles

Losses in the capital market continued on Friday, as sell off sank Nigerian bourse by 0.68 percent, partly erasing the gains from earlier this week.

It was gathered from the NGX trading data that the market capitalisation settled at N22.57 trillion today, depreciating from the N22.72 trillion recorded the previous day – resulting to a loss of N154.61 billion.

After losing 296.27 basis points on Friday, the All Share Index to 43,253.01 ASI, down from 43,549.28 ASI of Thursday.

This was despite investors parting with N4.64 billion to exchange over 314.85 million shares in 3,400 deals, in contrast to Thursday’s 161.30 million shares traded in 3,574 deals, worth N2.13 billion.

On the equities table, Veritas Kapital topped the gainers list, as its share price was up by 9.52 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Redstar Express share price gained N0.21kobo to move from N0.55kobo to N0.58kobo per share at the end of trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price was up by 5.45 percent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price gained 5.26 percent to move from N0.38kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price gained 4.76 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

For the losers table, UPDC came first after shedding N0.16kobo from its share price to drop from N1.69kobo to N1.53kobo per share.

Livestock share price declined from N2.19kobo to N2.00 per share after losing N0.19kobo in its share price.

Prestige share price lost 8.51 percent to end trading at N0.43kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline share price declined from N6.40kobo to N6.00 per share after losing N0.40kobo from its share price during trading.

NPF Microfinance completed the list as its share price lost N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.80kobo from N1.90kobo per share.

On the most active trades for Friday, First Bank topped as it traded 129.77 million shares worth N1.53 million.

Stanbic IBTC shares were traded at a volume of 19.51 million and valued at N761.18 million.

GTCO was next with 18.43 million shares traded at a cost of N507.04 million.

Flour Mill reported 16.33 million shares worth N503.39 million, while FCMB recorded over 15.84 million traded shares at a value of N49.08 million.

