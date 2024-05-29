‘Who’s the boss?’ Questions raised as two presidential  aides counter each other on Tinubu’s first anniversary engagements

There was open confusion on Tuesday at the Presidency as two of President Bola Tinubu’s spokesmen, Bayo Onanuga and Ajuri Ngelale appeared to be on opposite ends as the President celebrates his one anniversary year in office.

Earlier in the day, Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, had released a statement on his Facebook page announcing that Tinubu would address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday to commemorate his first anniversary in office and 25 years of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not make a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria,” Onanuga’s statement said.

“Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

“President Tinubu’s speech will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

“Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are all lined up to address the parliament.

“Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

“At the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.”

But in a different statement on Tuesday night, Ngelale, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said Nigerians should disregard Onanuga’s statement as it was false and not authorized by the Presidency.

Part of Ngelale’s statement reads:

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.”

The contradiction between the two presidential spokesmen has however, set Nigerians asking who actually is the boss between them and why the constant conflict between the two offices.

This is not the first time the two presidential media advisers would issue separate statements in the name of the State House on the same matter, which has called to question the proper channels of communication and authorisation of official statements from the presidency.

Read some of the comments below:

@Naija1stSon: Who is really the boss between Onanuga and Ngelale? Why do these men keep embarrassing Nigeria this way? Can’t they sit together before coming up with different releases? It is becoming too embarrassing to say the least.

@Vubacosms: There is no government in Nigeria, but a criminal gang of different interests competing on who will loot more and lie more to the admiration of their grab it and run with it criminal boss.

@OkwudiliDave: There is no coherence in this government. One person will say one thing, and the next minute, another person will come and counter it.

“I thought electioneering was over, but there’s still so much propaganda. These lots just making the presidency look confused and unserious.

@Orguy: One day, Bayo go mistakenly announce Tinubu resignation. Be there! These guys can never shock me. Lailai.

@Balatic: Oh God, please continue to put confusion in the camp of the enemies of Nigeria until they decimate themselves. Amen

@AppexHode: How could a self-acclaimed and publicly confirmed tribal bigot Onanuga be given such a position within the Nigerian federal government? Not in Ekiti or Osun governments?

Oops, I forgot! It’s a tribal government itself!

@JakesOlasuj: Ajuri is Onanuga’s boss! For how long will @aonanuga1956 keep embarrassing himself? The man should just resign and go do something tangible with his life.

@IamEriOluwa: I have opined repeatedly that the biggest liability of this government is their media team. A serious makeover is needed!

@Posit: Bayo na who again? Just another twitter propagandist! An old criminal with nothing but lies! Forgetting APC will surely end someday!

