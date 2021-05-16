Why abducted Greenfield varsity students are still with bandits – Gumi | Ripples Nigeria

The Islamic cleric, Shiekh Ahmad Gumi, on Sunday explained why many of the abducted students of Greenfield University are still with bandits.

The bandits abducted more than 20 students from the campus on April 17.

The hoodlums had last month killed five students out of the abducted students and released a few others.

Gumi, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, said the rank of the bandits had been infiltrated by Boko Haram insurgents.

He said: “The Greenfield abduction is unique because for the first time we saw a cooperation between some bandits and Boko Haram elements which confirm that Boko Haram are encroaching into the field, which is a bad situation.”

