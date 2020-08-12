Why A’Court nullification of parties’ deregistration won’t affect Ondo poll —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday the Appeal Court nullification of parties’ deregistration would not affect the preparation for the Ondo State governorship election.

The appellate court had on Monday ordered the commission to re-enlist 22 political parties deregistered in February for failing to win any elective position in the 2019 general elections.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed this to journalists at a workshop organised by the International Press Centre in conjunction in Akure, the state capital.

He said the commission would appeal the judgment at Supreme Court.

He said: “The election will go on as scheduled. The judgment can’t change anything. Since none of them (affected parties) conducted primaries before the closing of the window, they cannot take part in the election and that cannot affect INEC’s preparation.”

