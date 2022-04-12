News
Why Africa cannot help Ukraine in war with Russia— Sheu Sani
A former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Sheu Sani, on Tuesday explained why Africa cannot help Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday night spoke with the African Union chairman, Macky Sall, on the impact of the crisis on the global economy.
The Senegalese President, who confirmed the meeting on his Twitter handle, wrote: “I thank President @ZelenskyyUa for his call today. We discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the world economy and the need to favour dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict. I also noted his request to make a communication to the AU.”
Sani, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, called attention to the growing insecurity in many African countries, adding that the continent lacked the capacity to help Ukraine in its current situation.
He wrote: “Ukraine President has reached out to the African Union seeking help against Russia. Nigeria has been battling with Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade: Somalia fighting Al-Shabab; Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger fighting ISWAP; Mozambique, CAR, Congo DR battling rebels; Libya in Civil War; our hands are full.”
