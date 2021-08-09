Why APC is afraid of e-transmission of election results – Delta commissioner

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejected the electronic transmission of election results over the fear of losing the 2023 general elections.

Aniagwu stated this in Asaba while briefing journalists on the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

He stressed that Nigerians would never make the mistake of voting for APC in 2023.

The commissioner said politicians kicking against the electronic transmission of election planned to rig the 2023 election.

According to him, electronic transmission of results will ensure free and fair elections in the country and guide against interception and snatching of results at collation centres.

Aniagwu said: “Delta representatives in the National Assembly that voted against electronic transmission of election results did that for their own selfish desire and not the aspiration of Deltans.

READ ALSO: Why e-transmission of election results will be difficult in Nigeria – SDP

“APC is scared of electronic transmission of results because of its government’s abysmal failure in the last six years. Those kicking against electronic transmission of results are planning to rig election.

” Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has directed all government appointees to go back to their communities and mobilise their people to participate in the Continuous Voters Registration.

“Our people are not taking the advantage of the exercise, and therefore, the governor ordered all appointees to mobilise their people for the ongoing registration.

“Voters need to be educated because civil education in Nigeria is still low. So the governor also directed all state-own media houses to give the INEC free charge.”

Join the conversation

Opinions