Why APC may lose 2023 election – PGF chief | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Why APC may lose 2023 election – PGF chief
The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces a big challenge retaining the electoral advantages of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
He also cautioned the APC members against having “blind trust” in some of the party leaders ahead of the 2023 election.
In a statement titled: “Determining Factors for 2023 Contests in APC: Internal Contest and Inconvenient Reality,” the PGF chief said APC’s strongest opponent was within its fold, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was just a shadow opposition whose electoral prospects depended on the outcome of internal contests in the ruling party.
Lukman also attributed the APC defeat in some states during the 2019 governorship election to sabotage by party leaders in the affected states.
READ ALSO: 2023: ‘APC lacks presidential material’, Chief Orbih slams ruling party
He said: “Given that APC has become the go-to party in Nigerian politics, the need to regulate the conduct of party leaders is paramount. Inability to develop the capacity to regulate the conduct of party leaders will be injurious to the vision of developing the APC as a truly progressive party.
“As much as it is a welcome development that the party is winning new members, there must be corresponding effort to regulate the conduct of party leaders, based on which efforts are made to provide new orientation to all party leaders, especially the newcomers.
“Beyond the need to regulate the conduct of political leaders, there is also the need to appeal to leaders of the party to rise above the narrow attitude of relating with challenges based on estimation of support or opposition for ambitions of party leaders.
“Once political leaders are able to estimate support for their ambitions, what follows is blind trust for both officials of the party and decisions they take even when such decisions are wrong and contravene provisions of the party’s constitution.”
