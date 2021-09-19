Why APC members opposed Fani-Kayode’s switch, red carpet reception – PGF chief

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, on Sunday, explained why some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are protesting the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to the party.

The former minister dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party on Thursday.

He was later received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement titled: “APC’s High Profile Membership Recruitment and Issues for 2023,″ the PGF chief said Fani-Kayode’s capacity to build and sustain relationships was short, not just politically, but in every aspect of his life.

He said: “Late on Thursday, September 16, 2021, reports emerged that Fani-Kayode had joined the APC and was received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“With the emergence of the report, public attention in the country has been dominated by negative commentaries.

“The development had resulted in negative commentaries, mostly from APC members who wondered why Fani-Kayode should be accorded such a high profile reception by the party leadership.”

He recalled that one of the first persons to express disappointment about the ex-PDP chieftain’s switch to the party was the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu.

Lukman added: “Ojudu lamented that the reception given to Fani-Kayode was the saddest moment of his political career.

“The protest against Fani-Kayode joining the APC has to do with his venomous nature, he abuses, insults, and disparages everybody, almost indiscriminately.

“Almost every member of APC is angry that our leaders have brought someone like Fani-Kayode into our party. This is made worse by the red carpet reception given to him, which he doesn’t deserve.

“But since it has happened, there is no need to cry over spilled milk. What is very clear is that our leaders, especially President Buhari have forgiven Fani-Kayode and embrace him as one of us.”

The PGF chief stressed that as members of APC, the anger with Fani-Kayode was that he had abused the party, Buhari, and virtually every leader of the party.

He, however, advised the APC members to forgive the ex-minister despite all the negative things had said about the party and its leaders in the past.

