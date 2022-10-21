Why APC must not lose 2023 presidential election – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday promised to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Buhari gave the assurance at the inauguration of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council and unveiling of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy document in Abuja.

The president noted that he joyfully accepted the opportunity to lead the PCC.

He insisted that party cannot afford to lose the 2023 presidential election because of the progress the country had recorded under his administration in the last seven years.

President Buhari described Tinubu as a true democrat who is welcome in every part of the country.

Buhari said: “It would be disastrous to allow a situation that will lead to the reversal of the progress our country has made. Let me add that I joyfully accept the position of the chairman of campaign council we are unveiling today.

“Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is too well known for his capacity and can-do spirit. He stands tall in his track records as a democrat, a champion of the rule of law, a man at home in every part of our country, and a truly visionary leader.

“I, therefore, want to assure all party members and supporters of our government that I will be at the forefront of this campaign.

“This election is even more important than the election of 2015 that brought us into power. The cost of losing the gains our country has made is much more than the need to stop the haemorrhage that led to our coming together nearly nine years ago.”

