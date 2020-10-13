Why APC must work together —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called for stronger commitment among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of future elections in the country.

The president gave the advice when the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and leaders of the party paid him a “thank you” visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor, who was re-elected for another term of four years on Saturday, was accompanied on the trip to the State House by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged the party members at the ward, local council, state and national levels to take ownership of the party structure and operations with a larger goal of serving the country and deliver on its mandate to the people.

He said the APC victory in the Ondo election was due to strong collaboration among party members and called for more harmony as the party prepares for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State and the general elections in 2023.

The president implored the party members to continue to work together, saying “unless we work together, we will suffer for nothing.”

READ ALSO: ‘Unnecessary squabbles’ cost APC victory in past elections —Buhari

He said: “Nothing succeeds like success. We are here to celebrate and congratulate Governor Akeredolu for his re-election, which was as a result of collaboration.

“This is an evidence that when we come together and collaborate we can achieve a lot. I received the governors in the State House on their way to Ondo State for the final campaigns.

“Let’s keep the relationship going while in office, and afterwards. We better tell all state party members what working together can do. There is nothing like the tenacity of purpose.

“I am an example of the tenacity of purpose. I contested elections three times, and the fourth time I got here. You just can’t sit and wait for things to happen under any system, you have to work.”

In his remarks, Buni said people of Ondo State showed they were enlightened by opting for continuity and consolidation, knowing that it was better to encourage Governor Akeredolu to continue with the good work.

He added that the party would work together for legislative elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo, Cross River and Zamfara States.

Akeredolu thanked the president, party leaders, and governors for their support and promised to further justify the confidence reposed in him by the party.

“I thank the Almighty God for making the victory possible. I also appreciate the president for the love he has shown to me in all ramifications from 2016. I will never forget,” the governor stated.

