Why Atiku sold his shares in Intels –Aide

The media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe has disclosed that political interference made him sell his stake in Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels).

According to Ibe, in a statement on Monday, the former Vice President has been selling his shares in the company he co-founded over the years.

He further stated that Atiku said the divestment from Intels assumed greater urgency in the last five years, adding that the present administration has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians because of politics.

Read also: Atiku slams Nigerian leaders in New Year message, says they’re lazy, uninspiring

“There should be a marked difference between Politics and Business,” the statement said.

Ibe said further: “Yes, he has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that the company had confirmed that the former Vice President sold his interest in the company for a whooping $100 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions