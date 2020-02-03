Why ban Okada, Keke, others when Boko Haram is recruiting, Omokri asks Sanwo-Olu

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has reacted to the banning of commercial motorcycles, tricycle popularly known as Okada, keke, and others in Lagos by the state government.

The activist and social commentator, who shared his thoughts on the development on Twitter, faulted the move to ban commercial motorcycles by the Lagos State government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Miffed by the action which has now rendered many jobless, Omokri rhetorically asked the Lagos State Governor why he chose this time to ban commercial motorcyclists when Boko Haram is recruiting new members.

He wrote; “We are already the world headquarters for extreme poverty, and you ban commercial motorcyclist?

“If you build a metro, you won’t need to ban commercial cyclists. The practice will die a natural death. But you have not built a metro, yet you ban them. Now, workers are stranded. What do you think that will do to productivity and your economy?

“What do you expect the over one million motorcyclist to do? What about their dependents. You render them unemployed, meanwhile Boko Haram is employing.

READ ALSO: Gov Wike says he admonished not disrespected traditional rulers

“You do this type of thing gradually. As you are gradually doing it, you are also gradually creating alternative means of livelihood.

“It is not rocket science to predict what is going to happen. You don’t have to be a prophet. Expect a surge in terrorism and insecurity in Lagos in particular, and Nigeria in general “Where there is no vision, the people perish”-Proverbs 29:18”.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government says the compliance level on the ban of commercial motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) is over 90 per cent.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Sunday, hailed the operators for complying with the restriction in six local government areas, major highways and bridges.

Join the conversation

Opinions