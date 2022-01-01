Why Borno govt shut down IDP camps – Gov Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has explained why the state government shut down the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum had announced in October last year that all IDP camps in Maiduguri would be shut down on December 31.

The governor, who gave the reason for the closure of the camps in his new year message to the people of the state on Saturday, said the facilities were becoming slums harbouring criminals.

Zulum said: “We closed the IDP camps to clean up the places and give our people dignity as well as purpose. Living in an IDP camp is not what we are used to, or what we like as a people. Therefore, we believe that a safe life of dignity is a right for all the citizens of Borno and indeed Nigeria.

“The IDP camps were becoming a slum where all kinds of vices were happening, including prostitution, drugs, and thuggery in some cases. No responsible leadership will allow people to live an undignified life under its watch.

“The idea of IDP camp was and remains an interim measure to provide safety especially during the peak of the insurgency. Consequently, the camps were not meant to continue forever.

“The question of closure of the camp was not a matter of if but when. Efficient managers would agree that there is no better time than now to get things done.

“As part of the closure, we continue to learn lessons, adapt our strategy, and make necessary changes as we go along.

“The worst option would be to do nothing. We are not prepared to do nothing. Rather we are ready to do whatever it takes to restore the dignity of our people.

“Keeping the camp open endlessly is not sustainable. This is because it becomes difficult to plan effectively for the dignified economic and social development of the people.

“The IDP camps would also eventually become too expensive to run with a possibility of causing far more harm than good.”

