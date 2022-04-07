Why Buhari deserves Nigerians’ gratitude – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday urged Nigerians to be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for reviving railway transportation in Nigeria.

Amaechi made the call in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the launch of the State Mass Bus Transit System.

The former Rivers State governor described the railway projects across the country as massive, saying Buhari’s tenacity deserves commendation for him to do more.

He said the current administration had undertaken rail projects since 2015 despite criticism from Nigerians on the borrowings from multilateral lenders.

The minister also hinted that work on the Lagos-Calabar rail line would be completed by September.

He stressed that the government had continued to implement the rail line master plan initiated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Amaechi said: “What you (Nigerians) owe us is not only gratitude, I know you won’t, some of you, but most of you will. If you are APC (members), what you owe us is the gratitude of the tenacity of the President who despite the criticism on the borrowings continued to construct the railway, that is what you owe us. Because the moment you say to a man you are doing well, he will do more and so since the President is doing.

“In fact, he approved that we should redirect the initial design of the railway from Lagos through Apapa to Epe to Lekki deep seaport so that we don’t have a logjam as we have now in Apapa at the Lekki deep seaport which we expect to complete by September and then commission it in September.

“Let me also thank President Obasanjo because this was his master plan and then we implemented his master plan.

“And I hope that when we leave, whoever, I know APC will win again, whoever is the President should continue from where we stopped.”

