Why Buhari didn’t transmit power to Osinbajo – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari would rule the country from the United Kingdom where is expected to undergo a medical check-up.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, added that the President does not need to transmit power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo because he would be in the UK for only 14 days.

He said the law only requires the President to transmit power to his deputy if he is spending more than 21 days outside the country.

The presidential aide insisted that President Buhari has not contravened the laws of the land by not transmitting power to Osinbajo while away from the country for a few days.

Shehu said: “He (Buhari) will continue from wherever he is.

“The requirement of the law is that the President is going to be absent in the country for 21 days and more, then that transmission is warranted. In this particular instance, it is not warranted.

“We pray that no emergency will arise that will make him spend more than 21 days in the UK.”

President Buhari left the country for London on Tuesday for what the Presidency described as a “routine medical check-up.”

He is expected to return to the country next month.

