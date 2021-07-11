Politics
Why Buhari, north won’t support Tinubu for president in 2023
The political permutations regarding the emergence of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu for the 2023 Presidency may be scuttled by President Muhammadu Buhari and state actors from the North.
This argument was put forward by a former Governor of Jigawa State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Sule Lamido, during an interview with the Sunday Telegraph in Kano.
According to Lamido, President Buhari is subtly against the idea of a Tinubu’s Presidency come 2023.
“None of them in APC has the appeal, stature, aura, personality or the charm of Buhari. They are just a company around him. The only person, who can stand on his own against Buhari is Tinubu. Buhari would not allow him. Tinubu is rich, he is a politician, he understands Nigeria and he has a large constituency that will vote for him,” the former Jigawa State Governor opined.
READ ALSO: 2023: If PDP chooses competence over zoning, I’ll put myself forward —Ex-Gov Lamido
He further postulated that the rationale for this opposition to Tinubu might have been borne out of envy because “they will not allow him to succeed Buhari. That is why they will not allow Tinubu to succeed him because they don’t want Tinubu to bury Buhari’s personality.
“That is why Tinubu is having some problems. If you put Tinubu there, he will bury Buhari’s personality and presidency.
“He will bury Buhari’s political history because Tinubu is focused; he is a leader; he breeds and nurtures people. He knows the economy. I mean, he has so much going for him that they envy him.
“Therefore, they will never allow him to see the light of the day with his aspiration.”
