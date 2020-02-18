Why Buhari still retains military chiefs – Presidency

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday told those demanding the sack of the service chiefs that the time is not ripe for such move.

He said there were processes that should be followed before President Muhammadu Buhari would take the decision to sack heads of security agencies, stressing that “at the right time, those processes would be followed.”

Mustapha, who stated these during the public presentation of a book titled: “CAN, Religion and Power in Nigeria” at the National Christian Centre, the Federal Government is working hard to rid the country of terrorism, banditry and other criminalities.

He said: “Well, I don’t think the sack of service chiefs is appropriate for this forum. You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say, sack people, it doesn’t happen like that.

“We are in a very difficult time now. We need everybody to be on board. We need synergy within the intelligence community, within the military formations that will help fight this war. We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions.

“Who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation.

“At this moment, we need everybody to be on the same page, fight the battle of securing the nation, protecting lives and property and ensuring that every Nigerian has the opportunity to live a prosperous life. I think that should be our main focus.”

