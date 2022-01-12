Why comedian, DeGeneral, was arrested – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of popular skitmaker and Instagram content creator, Sunday Joshua Martins aka DeGeneral.

DeGeneral was arrested by NDLEA operatives in the early hours of Wednesday.

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the comedian was arrested during the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The statement read: “Acting on credible intelligence, narcotic officers stormed the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa. In the course of the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits.

“A trial showed they ran into De General’s house. The young men started to make noise to prevent a search. The operatives introduced themselves as officers of NDLEA and submitted themselves for search before entry. This was done and a search was conducted.

“The search led to the recovery of drug exhibits including cannabis sativa; Tramadol 225mg, and some paraphernalia for drug use. This was after the suspect had requested to record on video the search, which the officers out of a sense of civility allowed.

“The video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to conduct a search of the house. In his confessional statement in custody, the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs recovered from his house.”

