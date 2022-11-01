‘Why does God give a blessing and allows the devil take it away’, Comedian, AY, asks in aftermath of Davido son’s death

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun on Tuesday morning took to his Instagram platform to write an open letter to God following the demise of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke who drowned at his father’s home on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the popular comedian stated that humans will never understand why the Almighty will give them a blessing and allow the devil to take it so quickly.

The opening part of his post reads;

”Dear Lord, we will never understand why you would give us a blessing and allowed the devil to take it so quickly.

“No parents wants to outlive their children, and it’s really not fair on the few good people who do a lot to help others keep their own children alive, by giving them hopes for a better tomorrow.”

He went further to mention that the loss of Ifeanyi has brought sadness upon the heart of so many people.

Makun mentioned that it would be tedious to speak or motivate the parents of Ifeanyi.

He went further to write;

“This loss affects so many people.

“How do we even encourage them to move on?

“How can we ever trust caregivers with our children when we remember the painful circumstances surrounding that innocent child’s death?

“We all want to ask for forgiveness and continue to glorify you, even in our pain.

“You sincerely need to show Yourself to the parents and protect them from bitterness.

“Give them a new purpose for living and a way to honour their child’s life.”

In the concluding part of his post, the renowned comedian stated that he is prepared to summon the courage to trust in God once again. He also went further to admonish God to protect the parents of the deceased and also teach them to love again.

He had this to say;

“Give them the courage to trust you, to hope again, and to love again. Protect them from living in fear and paranoia. Judging by the things you have blessed us with, we know you are good, and you do good. Protect us from evil people as we give you this tragedy to redeem in Jesus name. Amen!” AY wrote.

